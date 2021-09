Platforms are all the rage, but recent legal actions against Apple and Google show the perils of "pigging out" on the participants of your platform. Platform businesses, where technology serves as a backbone that facilitates transactions between two or more parties, have become a big business and an aspirational goal for many companies. Early tech-driven examples include platforms like Amazon Marketplace or eBay, where the technology allows buyers and sellers to transact business, and the platform owner takes a small cut. Perhaps some of the most lucrative platform businesses are the app stores created and owned by Apple and Google.