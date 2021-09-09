Toledo area's cross country leaders for week of Sept. 5

Bryan High School’s Joshuah Taylor and Perrysburg’s Aubrey Duhaime lead the Toledo area’s top cross country times so far this season.

Taylor’s time of 15:31.52 set a program record for the Golden Bears at the Columbus Grove Invitational Gray Division meet. He also set a course record at the Celina Rotary Invitational this season.

Duhaime placed in the top 10 for each meet this season. She was seventh in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Early Season Invitational, second at the Seneca East Tiger Classic, and first at the Mel Brodt High School Invitational BGSU meet.

Here are the top 10 times for boys and girls cross country runners from The Blade’s coverage area, according to available results on Athletic.net and Ohio MileSplit:

BOYS

1. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan), 15:31.52

2. Ryan Winkler (St. Francis), 15:48.69

3. Ethan Cope (St. Francis) 16:04.78

4. Riley Nixon (Ottawa Hills), 16:09.31

5. Eric Board (Maumee), 16:15.78

6. Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon), 16:24.13

7. Ryan Otto (Napoleon), 16:32.44

8. Jack Callan (Wauseon), 16:39.03

9. Hudson Sendelbach (Van Buren), 16:41.38

10. Dylan Gomez (St. Francis) 16:44.23

GIRLS

1. Aubrey Duhaime (Perrysburg), 18:27.72

2. Madison Foster (Bedford), 18:28.20

3. Hope Oelkrug (Liberty Center), 18:35.71

4. Joanna Kelley (Ottawa Hills), 18:41.72

5. Macie Miller (Old Fort), 18:42.89

6. Ava Beeks (Perrysburg), 18:47.74

7. Sinah Douglas (Start), 18:53.83

8. Makayla Meller (Liberty Center), 19:11.30

9. Lauren Sancrant (Bedford), 19:23.81

10. Sydney Daudelin (Perrysburg), 19:26.67