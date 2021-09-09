Scott football undefeated after two winless seasons

After the Scott football team’s season-opening win, Bulldog players doused first-year coach Rahsan Wilson with a celebratory water-bucket shower.

Scott had defeated John Hay, 22-14, for the team’s first win since Oct. 11, 2018.

The Bulldogs have followed with victories over Clearview and Linden McKinley for a 3-0 start after going 0-4 last season and 0-10 in 2019.

“You can just feel an aura from the kids at practice now,” said Wilson, a former standout defensive back at Scott. “I saw the significance with that first win, but I didn't see it to be that special until I had to think about it — after they threw water on me.”

Wilson returned to his alma mater after coaching Woodward the past two seasons.

He always hoped to return to Scott as the head coach and had applied for the position about five years ago. Finally, the opportunity to lead Scott’s football program opened again ahead of this season.

So far, so good.

The Bulldogs snapped their 16-game losing streak and have started 3-0 for the second time since 2000. They are one of only two teams in Division IV, Region 14 at 3-0, joining defending state champ Van Wert.

“It's big, not only for Scott High School, but the whole community,” Wilson said. “I go out to the stores, and I got to have a half-hour conversation with people, because they know I'm the head coach and they're excited — everywhere I go. They say, ‘Good job, we like how you're doing there, we knew you could do it. We appreciate you.’”

The Bulldogs averaged 29 points per game through their three contests.

Sophomore quarterback Carnel Smith leads Scott’s spread offense. His key weapons are Armon Johnson (15.5 yards per carry) and Damecus Beach (13.3). Johnson leads the team with 11 carries for 171 yards and two TDs. He ran for a 50-yard TD and 36-yard TD against Clearview in the Week 2 matchup, leading a Bulldogs’ running game that totaled 315 yards in that contest. Beach has 53 yards on four carries with one touchdown.

On the defensive side, Stuart Sims intercepted a pass and returned it for a 90-yard touchdown in Week 2.

When asked about the Bulldogs’ key to success so far, Smith said: “Never being satisfied. Once you get that taste of winning, you just always want it.”

With a young roster — only four Bulldogs are seniors — Wilson can build around his team for years to come. He coached seven of his current players when they played in youth leagues and for five seasons with the Mid-City Bears.

“It's extremely exciting,” Wilson said, “and makes it that much more special that these kids are kind of getting that experience and being able to play at a high level and knowing that we'll have an offseason to be able to come back and do it again.”

The Bulldogs believe they have a shot at the City League championship. In order to accomplish that goal, the Bulldogs used a team-first mentality.

“The first day of practice, I feel like we were bound to win something, even if was just one win, 1-9, that would have been an improvement,” Smith said. “So I feel like we were going to improve the day [Wilson] stepped in.”

The Bulldogs are home in their Week 4 matchup against Vermilion (1-2) and look to continue their strong start of the season.

“Just keep on doing what we doing, listening to the coaches, working hard in practice,” Smith said. “Don't take any reps off, and I feel like on Friday we'll come out and just take care of business and go to 4-0.”

