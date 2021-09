Each one of us can remember where we were at 8:30 on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. The events of that day have seared our souls and altered our personal and group consciousness forever. Every day since, for 20 years, 9/11 has entered our thoughts, feelings, and conversations. Its impact on us cannot be overstated. Our place in the world as a nation, and who we are as men and women of forgiveness, mercy, and reconciliation have been challenged at every turn. We have wondered about the Creator whose loved sons and daughters are so terribly at odds with one another. Yet again in human history, 9/11 /2001 and the status of the world on 9/11 /2021 have made us cry out, “Where is our God?”