Suspect Arrested in Downtown Guerneville Fire
A suspect is in custody in connection with a fire that destroyed two buildings and heavily damaged a third in downtown Guerneville. The Sonoma County Fire District said yesterday that Jennifer Swan was booked into county jail. She is allegedly connected to the downtown fire that sparked last month in the area of Main Street, and she was charged with one felony count. Officials say Swan is a homeless person who had frequented the area.www.ksro.com
Comments / 0