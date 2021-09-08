Diablo 2: Resurrected will not work at 21: 9 on ultrawide monitors, why?

Game company Blizzard has put out two new trailers of upcoming video game remaster Diablo 2: Resurrected featuring the two classes Amazon and Paladin. One of the two trailers of Diablo 2: Resurrection features the Amazon class. Compared to the original version, the remastered one looks highly detailed and moves way more agile, suited for the class. The Amazon can attack with both melee and range weapons from spears, swords, bow and arrows, and more. The best combination for this character is to equip one melee weapon on the first weapon slot and then the range weapon on the second slot for easy swapping.