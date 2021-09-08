CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Diablo 2: Resurrected will not work at 21: 9 on ultrawide monitors, why?

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiablo 2: Resurrected will finally not be adapted to ultrawide monitors. This is because Blizzard Entertainment has conducted the relevant tests and found that running on 21: 9 screens presents game-breaking issues. Although the first technical alpha did allow it, in beta it was already limited to 19: 9, something that will remain in the final version of the remastering, as the company has explained in a new entry in the official forums.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Blizzard Entertainment#Diablo 2#Xbox One#North American Company#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected details the sorceresses in a new trailer

The development of one of Blizzard Entertainment’s most successful games is about to see the light of day. Diablo 2: Resurrected will bring the most intense action to today’s systems, so the 2000 classic has been redesigned to take advantage of the latest hardware. After showing the barbarian class in a trailer, the American studio has published a new video, this time focused on a different class, that of the sorceresses. You can see it just below these lines.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected introduces the barbarian class in a new trailer

Despite the murky waters at Blizzard Entertainment, the company finalizes the launch of Diablo 2: Resurrected, a version of the classic improved and adapted to the most current systems. Just a few weeks before it hits the market, the Americans have released a new trailer, this time focused on The barbarian, one of the seven classes available in the video game. In this case, it is a tank type warrior type.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Loot Setting for Co-Op Not Available at Launch

One of the higher ups of the Diablo franchise has recently confirmed in an online post that upcoming remaster Diablo 2: Resurrected will not have a certain loot setting for co-op at launch. Diablo Franchise Executive Producer Rod Fergusson recently answered a Twitter user online about an inquiry on having...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Trailers Feature Amazon and Paladin Classes

Game company Blizzard has put out two new trailers of upcoming video game remaster Diablo 2: Resurrected featuring the two classes Amazon and Paladin. One of the two trailers of Diablo 2: Resurrection features the Amazon class. Compared to the original version, the remastered one looks highly detailed and moves way more agile, suited for the class. The Amazon can attack with both melee and range weapons from spears, swords, bow and arrows, and more. The best combination for this character is to equip one melee weapon on the first weapon slot and then the range weapon on the second slot for easy swapping.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Diablo II: Resurrected rises from the ashes in beta on PS4 and PS5

Blizzard Entertainment takes a big hit in the anthill of RPGs by releasing his famous game Diablo II entitled resurrected in the remastered version. We had learned during the Blizzcon 2021 from release and a return at E3 2021. The Dark Ranger is back in beta since August 13 PS4 and PS5 for players who pre-order the title on the console of sony, but the title will also be available on nintendo switch, pc, Xbox One and Series X / S from 23-09-2021.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Diablo Creator David Brevik Won’t Support Diablo II: Resurrected Amid Blizzard Controversy

Blizzard has been embroiled in controversy following an explosive discrimination lawsuit filed against parent company Activision Blizzard, but the gears of business keep on turning, and Diablo II: Resurrected still releases next month. Many are now asking themselves whether they can support the game given recent revelations about Blizzard, but there's one person who definitely isn’t on board -- David Brevik.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Why ultra-wide monitor support matters to the developers of Greak

Ultra-wide monitors have risen in popularity in recent years, with games natively supporting resolutions that could easily show a display that’s almost three monitors long. While there've been some great examples in simulation and racing games, platformers have yet to take advantage of this wide perspective, which is where Greak: Memories of Azur comes in.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Diablo II Resurrected: Trading Bug Could Be a Serious Problem to Console Players

Diablo II: Resurrected is a remaster of the classic ARPG released over two decades ago and is developed by Blizzard in partnership with Vicarious Visions. It will be the first time that Diablo II to be available on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. And while that is a good thing, some in the community have already expressed their concerns about the upcoming game, specifically how scammers can potentially abuse trading in the console version.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Diablo 2: Best builds for Barbarian in Resurrected

When it comes to tanking in Diablo 2, there’s no better option than rolling Barbarian. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the possible builds for this frontline class to end all frontline classes. When it comes to Diablo classes, none is more focused on pure damage production than...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

September 2021 PC game releases — Deathloop, Tales of Arise, Diablo II: Resurrected, and more

Entering the fall season leads to a rise in new offerings. The PC game releases in September 2021 include Deathloop, Tales of Arise, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Life is Strange: True Colors, Lost in Random, Astria Ascending, and many others. We’ll also see expansions, DLCs, and remasters, such as Diablo II: Resurrected, Total War Saga: Troy – Mythos, and Outer Wilds – Echoes of the Eye. Oh, and Amazon’s New World MMORPG will also come out. Hopefully, it doesn’t get delayed again.
Video GamesTwinfinite

The Shapeshifting Druid is Next Up For its Diablo 2: Resurrected Class Trailer

Diablo 2: Resurrected is stepping up the promos ahead of its Sept. 23 release date. There’s really not too much else to show to be honest, though. Not only is it a game that many people over the age of 25 have played (and I’m sure plenty under) but multiple betas have gone out at this point for those that couldn’t wait to jump in. That said, it doesn’t hurt anyone if Blizzard releases a 40-second sizzle reel of the Druid, does it?
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Diablo Creator Not Buying Diablo 2 Resurrected: “Sorry, I’m not supporting Blizzard right now”

Activision Blizzard has very serious problems. California’s lawsuit against the company for sexual harassment, employment inequality in the company and destruction of vital documents for the investigation by the Department of Human Resources has even caused fans to turn their backs on the company. However, the problem is compounded when even the creators of the sagas like Diablo refuse to support the company.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

Blizzard removed ultrawide monitor support from Diablo 2 because it broke the game

In context: It's been 21 years since Diablo 2 first arrived, and those of us old enough to remember playing it first time around can look forward to the remastered release on September 24. As with other recent revamps of classic games, Diablo 2: Resurrected takes advantage of modern hardware, but one thing it won't do is work on ultrawide monitors. According to Blizzard, true 21:9 support breaks the game.
Video GamesComicBook

Diablo 2: Resurrected Confirms Missing Feature

When Diablo II: Resurrected releases, the game will not offer Ultrawide support. In a new developer update, Blizzard has confirmed that the feature will not be included. The option was available in the technical alpha, but some problems necessitated its omission. Instead, users with 21:9 monitors will see a 19:9 length with vignettes on the sides of the screen. This will no doubt be disappointing to some fans, but making sure that the game runs properly is much more important. Blizzard has left the door open for the feature to be added in the future, but nothing definitive has been announced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy