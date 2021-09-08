Diablo 2: Resurrected will not work at 21: 9 on ultrawide monitors, why?
Diablo 2: Resurrected will finally not be adapted to ultrawide monitors. This is because Blizzard Entertainment has conducted the relevant tests and found that running on 21: 9 screens presents game-breaking issues. Although the first technical alpha did allow it, in beta it was already limited to 19: 9, something that will remain in the final version of the remastering, as the company has explained in a new entry in the official forums.marketresearchtelecast.com
