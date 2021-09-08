CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Ripple Effects’: Growing Up In Pakistan On 9/11

By Melody Bodette, Jane Lindholm, Marlon Hyde
 4 days ago

I’m Sam Nelis and I live in Winooski, Vermont. On September 11, I was in seventh grade. And at the time, I was living in Islamabad, Pakistan, with my family. My dad’s originally from Belgium, my mom’s originally from Montreal, and they’re international teachers. So they were teaching at an international English-speaking school in Pakistan. And we were there for about five years. This was at the tail end of it. So I was there from third grade all the way through seventh grade.

