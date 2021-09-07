CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Thousands honor fallen Marine with procession through St. Louis area

CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a1KK_0br0U5OE00

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The procession for local fallen hero Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz is stretching across the St. Louis area. You can watch 5 On Your Side's coverage in the video player here.

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. Schmitz was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.

His remains arrived at St. Louis Lambert International Airport at about 12:30 p.m. and the procession got underway a little over an hour later.

Schmitz's remains were transferred into a military Humvee equipped with the U.S. Marine Corps flag, a U.S. flag and a clear back door allowing those honoring the military hero to see his casket.

After leaving the airport, the procession continued west on Interstate 70. The route is 12 miles long stretching from Lambert to Baue Funeral Home, which is just off the Cave Springs Road exit in St. Charles County.

Hundreds of police motorcycles and Patriot Guard Riders from across the U.S. proceeded Schmitz's remains.

All along the route, hundreds gathered to pay their respects. Many of them stood along the side of the interstate waving flags and wearing red, white and blue. Even more people stood in the grassy area just off the highway.

Law enforcement vehicles and first responders followed behind the Humvee as it made its way to the funeral home. Fire departments lined the overpasses, draping their flags and raising their ladders to honor Schmitz.

PHOTOS: Procession for fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

Missouri State Highway Patrol coordinated efforts to close westbound I-70 lanes as the escort approached each exit. Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Tuesday intersections would reopen after the procession passed.

Thompson said the interstate closure is for safety reasons because so many slow-moving vehicles will be involved.

Watch the procession in its entirety in the video player below:

A public visitation is set for Saturday, Sept. 11 from 3-10 p.m. at Baue's Cave Springs location. The funeral service will be private. Schmitz will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Lance Cpl. Schmitz, 20, grew up in St. Charles County and was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South. His father told 5 On Your Side his son’s interest in the military started in high school, and he trained before he even was a recruit.

"He knew his calling was to help and to serve and to protect and being a Marine was going to be enabled to do all of those things," Mark Schmitz said.

The grieving father said remembering his son’s bravery has been a way for him to hold on.

"He has been my strength, he’s been my light," Schmitz said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Continuing coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
CNN

How extreme heat hits our most vulnerable communities the hardest

(CNN) — Heat more Americans than any other weather-related disaster, according to the National Weather Service -- and climate change is making these extreme events even more dangerous. The Northwest's record-breaking heat wave in June, which scientists say would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change, for instance, killed...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marine Corps#Procession#St#Marine Lance#Marines#Humvee#Baue Funeral Home#State Highway Patrol#The Associated Press
CNN

Why more travelers are flying their pets by private jet

(CNN) — It doesn't seem like that long ago that private jets were considered completely out of reach for anyone who wasn't obscenely rich or famous -- both in some cases. But private aviation has become far more accessible over the years, and there's been a particularly large shift since 2019.
PETS
CNN

Black, Hispanic people miss out on Covid-19 testing and vaccinations

Black and Hispanic people in the United States are more likely to catch Covid-19, and they're more likely to be hospitalized or even die of it. But both groups are still missing out on testing and vaccination in many states, according to new data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and shared exclusively with CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CNN

David Cho Yong-gi, founder of South Korea's Yoido megachurch, dies at 85

(CNN) — David Cho Yong-gi, a South Korean pastor who founded one of South Korea's largest and most popular megachurches died on Tuesday morning, his church said in a news release. Cho had been hospitalized since a collapse in June 2020, and died in Seoul after suffering a brain hemorrhage....
WORLD
CNN

How the California recall could strengthen the push for Covid mandates

(CNN) — The closely watched California gubernatorial recall election on Tuesday is poised to send precisely the opposite political message that its proponents initially intended. It was a strong gust of discontent in the state's most conservative regions last year over Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's stringent measures to fight the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Los Angeles schools put safety above politics with a vaccine requirement. It's time for the nation to follow

(CNN) — Many school boards are often better known for disagreements than mutuality. But in Los Angeles, our school board and superintendent are unified in acting on their collective responsibility to protect students against rising child cases of Covid-19. In recent weeks, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has rolled out several policies to ensure a safe return to the classroom, including mandatory mask wearing, weekly testing for students and staff and a requirement that district employees are fully vaccinated by October 15.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

647K+
Followers
98K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy