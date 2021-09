BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the third update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, leaf peepers have reported the spread of fall colors across almost the entire state. For the week of Sept. 22 through Sept. 28, leaves are beginning to change everywhere except the Finger Lakes and Long Island. In addition, significant change has been reported across the Catskills and we're anticipating the same thing to happen across portions of the Southern Tier soon.

