CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro ready to hit Windows 11 upgrade for business

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BVQY_0br0ItZR00

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book will be released as the company’s big return to the PC market for businesses. These laptops are the latest in Samsung’s “Galaxy mobile computing device” collection made for mobility and flexibility for “today’s rapidly changing work environments.” Both devices are made to support Windows 10 Pro and will be compatible with Windows 11 Pro when the time comes to upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will come with an Intel Evo-certified 11th Gen Core processor. There’ll be two versions of the Pro, one with a 13.3-inch display, the other with a 15.6-inch display, both measuring at “less than half an inch thin.” The Galaxy Book Pro is made to work “seamlessly” with the rest of Samsung’s Galaxy device and software ecosystem (smartphones, tablets, and so forth) for easy switching between mobile devices and laptop computing.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro has Samsung Care+ for Business support. This allows businesses to get technical support and coverage for damage and repairs for up to three years after purchase.

Per Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Book will include “many of the same productivity features as the Galaxy Book Pro, at a lower price point.” Both versions of the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro will be made available in the near future through Samsung.com and Samsung’s distribution partners.

UPDATE: The Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro for business are NOW available through the Samsung.com/business website as well as National Solution Providers, including CDW, Insight, and Connections. These devices are also available through TD Synnex, D&H, and Ingram Micro. Pricing for this new generation of notebook starts at $899.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Book#Galaxy#Mobile Computing#Laptop#Gen Core#Samsung Com#Cdw#Insight#Connections#D H#Ingram Micro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Windows 10
SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy