WMU Boys XC Third in Keosauqua

The Winfield-Mt. Union cross country teams traveled to Keosauqua on Tuesday for a meet at Riverview County Club and the boys had a top three finish. The boys’ team placed third out of four teams in the small school division with 47 points while Mediapolis won with 37. Gabe Hemsworth had the best individual finish in 16th out of 90 runners with his time of 19:28. Lane Scorpil finished 33rd (21:07), Jeff Maish 35th (21:21), Ty Scorpil 45th (21:58), and Sheaden Adams 47th (22:07). The girls did not have enough for a team score, but Olivia Martinez nabbed 49th place (31:23) and Maggie Hutton was 50th (31:34).