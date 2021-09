Remedy Entertainment revealed just a few days back that it would finally be bringing its cult-classic adventure game, Alan Wake, to modern platforms. The aptly titled Alan Wake Remastered is poised to release early next month and will mark the first time that we have seen the game come back in such a fashion in over a decade. And while this remaster's announcement on its own might be enough to satiate many fans, it sounds like it won't be the only game associated with the series that Remedy will be releasing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO