CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lassen County, CA

Dixie Fire Update: New Evacuation Orders Issued in Lassen County as Firefight Intensifies

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwIeQ_0bqzFdQh00

OLD STATION (CBS SF) — Cal Fire announced new evacuation orders in Lassen County early Thursday evening as the massive Dixie Fire continued to rip through the forests of Lassen Volcanic National Park.

The latest order issued at 4 p.m. expanded the evacuation zone from the fire north of Highway 44 from the Lassen County line east to Forest Services Route 32NO2 and north to the Blacks Mountain and Halls Flat area.

Additionally, evacuation warnings have been issued for north of the Halls Flat area from the Lassen County line east to Pittville Road and north to Black Gulch Road as well as the Blacks Mountain area from Pittville Road east to Forest Services Route 34N30 north to Black Ridge Lookout Road.

There were reports that the fire jumped the intersection of Highway 89 and Highway 44 outside of Old Station Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a new weather system was bearing down across the Dixie Fire burn zone Thursday, carrying with it the threat of lightning and erratic winds. On Wednesday evening, flames advanced into eastern Shasta County and forced new evacuations for Old Station and along Highway 44.

For weeks, firefighters have been waging a holding action in the rugged terrain against the fire which has ravaged much of the national forest.

“The fire in the park made a run to the north and switched back and headed east,” said Cal Fire West Zone Ops Chief Tony Brownell at his Wednesday afternoon update. “It’s outside our primary lines. We still have two lines above that before it gets to Old Station. We are going in there and actively fight the fire.”

“It’s rough country, we moved a lot of resources up in that area to protect Old Station. Our concern is we have some weather coming on through Friday.”

The National Weather Service recently issued a Fire Weather Watch for the region that warns residents of a combination of dry lightning, gusty winds and low humidity through Friday. Some thunderstorms may last through the night Thursday.

Firefighters were fighting the blaze on the downslope of Raker Peak and in the Hat Creek area. The advance forced the Shasta County sheriff to order residents in and around Old Station to evacuate.

Also included in the order were residents of all roads between Lassen National Park entrance and the Bridge Campground as well as residents along Highway 44 from the Lassen County line.

By Thursday morning, the fire had grown to 927,320 acres with 59% containment. The fire lines surrounding the blaze stretched for more than 1,000 miles. Among the 4,876 firefighters battling the blaze including contingents from the U.S. Army and the California National Guard.

Along the southeastern edge where the firefight was the most intense over the last ten days, the blaze’s advance slowed as it crossed over into the burn scar left by the Sugar Fire, which was part of the Beckwourth Complex blaze — a cluster of lightning-ignited wildfires that burned 105,670 acres in July.

“Today (Wednesday) was a significantly different day than the previous last few days,” said fire behavior specialist Tobin Kelley of the southeastern firefight. “Much less intense fire activity… fuels are burning out and the control actions are really starting to take control.”

DIXIE FIRE:

Comments / 8

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Crews Contain Pleasanton Vegetation Fire Near Interstate 680; Evacuations Lifted

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire forced brief evacuations Friday afternoon in a Pleasanton neighborhood before fire crews got the upper hand. The fire burned in an area just west of Interstate 680, south of Sunol Blvd. and east of the Calippe Golf Course. There were reports some eight to ten spot fires in the area. Pleasanton police requested the evacuation of homes on Inspiration Terrace, Happy Valley Road, Sanctuary Lane and Sleepy Head Lane. A vegetation fire burns just east of Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton, September 17, 2021. (Sarah Jochum) As of 5:08 p.m. the Alameda County Fire Department said the fire had been contained. At around 5:45 p.m. residents were told they could safely return to their homes. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.
PLEASANTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person dead in weekend garage fire in Lassen County

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - On Sunday at approximately 8 a.m., the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received several 911 calls regarding a structure fire on U.S. Highway 395 in Johnstonville. Calls reported hearing multiple explosions before seeing a garage on fire, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

New fires prompt evacuation orders, warnings

TULARE COUNTY – Lightning from last week sparked several fires in Tulare County’s portion of the Sequoia National Forest. One fire has already prompted an evacuation order for residents in Silver City, Cabin Cove and Sycamore. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux also issued an evacuation warning for a portion of Three Rivers.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lassen County, CA
Crime & Safety
Lassen County, CA
Government
Old Station, CA
Government
Old Station, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Lassen County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Old Station, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Lassen County News

Lassen National Forest Dixie Fire closure order in effect until Nov. 30

The Lassen National Forest implements Forest Order 06-21-08 to expand the Dixie Fire Closure Order. This Closure Order supersedes Forest Order 06-21-07 and closes specifically identified roads and trails to protect public health and safety. This Closure Order will facilitate unimpeded ingress and egress for fire and other emergency responders...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
ourvalleyvoice.com

Tulare County Issues New Mandatory Evacuation Orders, Three Rivers Meeting in Memorial Bldg

Sheriff Boudreaux is issuing a EVACUATION ORDERS for a portion of Three Rivers. The Orders cover Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park Boundary, including associated structures along both sides of HWY 198 to the Park Boundary. The orders include Oak Grove Bridge down to HWY 198, including Sierra King Dr, Crest Lane, Hammond Dr, Oak Grove Dr., NOT including Dinely Dr.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Crews Keep Virginia Dale Fire Burning In Larimer County From Growing Overnight

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews continue to battle the Virginia Dale Fire burning in Larimer County. The fire began on Monday west of Highway 287 near Virginia Dale. (credit: CBS) Crews have been able to stop it from spreading too much. The blaze burned 24 acres and had no growth overnight. (credit: CBS) The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is about 75% contained. What caused the fire is being investigated.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Firefighters#Firefight Intensifies#Cbs Sf#Cal Fire West Zone Ops#The U S Army
This Is Reno

Fire update: Work continues on Caldor and Dixie fires

A handful of evacuation orders in El Dorado County have lifted over the past several days, with some evacuation orders and warnings remaining in place, including in Christmas Valley and Desolation Wilderness from the Rubicon Trail area south to Highway 50. U.S. Forest Service officials are reminding residents and visitors...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
goldrushcam.com

Dixie Fire Updates to Evacuation Orders, Warnings, and Road Information for Saturday, September 11, 2021

September 11, 2021 – Plumas County is lifting the following Evacuation Warnings:. North of Mt. Hough, west of Taylorsville [Zone 15]. Harkness and Warner Valley, Kelly Mountain [Zone 41]. For the current evacuation zone map, visit: community.zonehaven.com. This area is deemed safe from active fire though residents should stay alert...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Evacuation warnings lifted for several areas in Lassen County

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Several evacuation warnings issued for the Dixie Fire have been lifted for areas in Lassen County. The areas lifted from evacuation warnings include:. Antelope Mountain and Campbell Mountain area east of County Rd. A21 and west of County Rd A1. South of Hwy 44 County Rd...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Caldor Fire: Some evacuation orders downgraded in El Dorado County

Some evacuation orders in El Dorado County were downgraded to warnings as containment slowly increased on the Caldor Fire burning in several Northern California counties. Evacuation orders were downgraded in the following areas:. The area of Washoe Meadows (better known as North Upper Truckee). This is the area from Highway...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Firefighters increase containment of Dixie, Caldor fires

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters reported increased containment of Northern California's Dixie and Caldor fires Saturday. The Dixie Fire in Butte, Tehama, Plumas, Shasta and Lassen counties has burned 959,253 acres overall, a California Department of Forestry and Fire update said Saturday, but recent weather helped with containment. The fire...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
39K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy