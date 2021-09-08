UNIVERSITY OF MINNNESOTA EXTENSION HOSTING HIGH TECH ROBOTIC DAIRY FIELD DAY SEPTEMBER 22

University of Minnesota Extension will be hosting a summer field day at Golden Sunrise Dairy, 31328 290 Street SW, McIntosh, Minnesota, on September 22. Golden Sunrise Dairy is owned and managed by Tim Rolf and his son, Derek. In 2020, they moved into a new high technology, automated cross-ventilated barn featuring the latest dairy technology. Calves are fed on automatic calf feeders. Cows are milked with Lely A5 milking robots. Cows and heifers are fed with an automatic feeding system that weighs, mixes, and delivers the correct diet to the correct group of animals. In addition, all manure is removed from the pens with a robotic manure removal system.