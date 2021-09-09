Leeds v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

Liverpool face Leeds at Elland Road this Sunday and it's sure to be a great game for everyone watching.

Leeds go into this game after a frustrating draw with Burnley, while Liverpool also drew their previous game against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side at Anfield.

Both teams will be hoping for three points and if last season's fixtures are anything to go by then it should be goals galore.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the 16.30pm kick off on Sunday the 12th of September!

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 16:30pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 11:30am ET

Pacific time: 08:30am PT

Central time: 10:30am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports. Coverage will start at 16:00pm UK time.

For US viewers, the game will be shown NBCSports & Peacock Premium.