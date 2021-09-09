WATCH: Samantha Bee Obliterates the Supreme Court’s Conservative Justices, Brands Them as the ‘Anti-P*ssy Posse’ for Upholding Texas Abortion Law
Samantha Bee went off on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority after they refused to block Texas’ highly restrictive abortion law. Bee opened Wednesday’s Full Frontal by lamenting the end of summer, which often means saying goodbye to beach days and long nights, adding, “But for Texas and the Supreme Court, the end of this summer has meant saying goodbye to people’s fucking reproductive rights.”www.mediaite.com
