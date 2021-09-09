Philippines: Be a Disciple, Make a Disciple

Making disciples who make disciples is at the heart of Frontline Worship Center in San Pablo City, Philippines. The video clip, shot on a cell phone, is from the second-year anniversary of a church in a rural section of the Philippines. A 43-year-old man is the first to speak, giving his name, stating his role as campus pastor, and finishing with, “I am one, and I am making one.” Then we see both the pastor and the person he is discipling.