King County connects government and education facilities with ADVA FSP 150

Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that King County has deployed its FSP 150 metro edge device to meet growing demand from education, public and government facilities for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity. With support for 100Gbit/s aggregation at the metro edge, ADVA’s compact and scalable FSP 150 device enables King County to cost-efficiently migrate its customers to 10Gbit/s Ethernet services. By offering significantly more bandwidth to its customers, King County is enabling the hundreds of government and public sector organizations connected by its Institutional Network (I-NET) to digitalize their operations with data-intensive applications and cloud technologies.

