Public Health

Accelerating Coronavirus Disease 2019 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines-Selecting Compounds for Clinical Evaluation in Coronavirus Disease 2019 Clinical Trials

 4 days ago

Crit Care Med. 2021 Sep 8. doi: 10.1097/CCM.0000000000005295. Online ahead of print. Given the urgent need for coronavirus disease 2019 therapeutics, early in the pandemic the Accelerating Coronavirus Disease 2019 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) public-private partnership rapidly designed a unique therapeutic agent intake and assessment process for candidate treatments of coronavirus disease 2019. These treatments included antivirals, immune modulators, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 neutralizing antibodies, and organ-supportive treatments at both the preclinical and clinical stages of development. The ACTIV Therapeutics-Clinical Working Group Agent Prioritization subgroup established a uniform data collection process required to perform an assessment of any agent type using review criteria that were identified and differentially weighted for each agent class. The ACTIV Therapeutics-Clinical Working Group evaluated over 750 therapeutic agents with potential application for coronavirus disease 2019 and prioritized promising candidates for testing within the master protocols conducted by ACTIV. In addition, promising agents among preclinical candidates were selected by ACTIV to be matched with laboratories that could assist in executing rigorous preclinical studies. Between April 14, 2020, and May 31, 2021, the Agent Prioritization subgroup advanced 20 agents into the Accelerating Coronavirus Disease 2019 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines master protocols and matched 25 agents with laboratories to assist with preclinical testing.

Sciencedocwirenews.com

Avoiding bias in self-controlled case series studies of coronavirus disease 2019

Stat Med. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.1002/sim.9179. Online ahead of print. Many studies, including self-controlled case series (SCCS) studies, are being undertaken to quantify the risks of complications following infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). One such SCCS study, based on all COVID-19 cases arising in Sweden over an 8-month period, has shown that SARS-CoV-2 infection increases the risks of AMI and ischemic stroke. Some features of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19, present in this study and likely in others, complicate the analysis and may introduce bias. In the present paper we describe these features, and explore the biases they may generate. Motivated by data-based simulations, we propose methods to reduce or remove these biases.
Children Coronavirus Vaccine Clinic

Children Coronavirus Vaccine Clinic

The Delta Junction Public Health Office will be conducting children coronavirus vaccine clinics on the following dates. Call (907) 895-4292 to schedule an appointment. Wednesdays, September 1, 15, 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To get more information and to sign up for a vaccine go to https://myhealth.alaska.gov.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Cardiovascular system and coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19): mutual injuries and unexpected outcomes

Egypt Heart J. 2021 Sep 3;73(1):77. doi: 10.1186/s43044-021-00202-4. BACKGROUND: Cardiovascular system involvement in coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) has gained great interest in the scientific community. MAIN BODY: Several studies reported increased morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients who had comorbidities, especially cardiovascular diseases like hypertension and acute coronary syndrome (ACS). COVID-19...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Two cases of pityriasis rosea after the injection of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine

J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1111/jdv.17648. Online ahead of print. The incidence of cutaneous manifestation in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients was around 20%. Among the reported cutaneous reactions after the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccination till now, the most common reactions were delayed large local reactions, local injection site reactions, urticaria, and morbilliform eruptions. Pityriasis rosea (PR) was found to be one of the rare cutaneous symptoms caused by the COVID-19 vaccination2 . Here we report 2 cases of PR after COVID-19 vaccination.
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

To answer this, we have to understand how viral evolution works in response to selection pressure. There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Prognostic value of neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio, lactate dehydrogenase, D-dimer, and computed tomography score in patients with coronavirus disease 2019

Aging (Albany NY). 2021 Sep 8;13(undefined). doi: 10.18632/aging.203501. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This study aimed to explore the significance of neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), D-dimer, and CT score in evaluating the severity and prognosis of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). METHODS: Patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were retrospectively enrolled....
Public HealthNursing Times

Engaging staff in clinical research to tackle the coronavirus pandemic

A clinical research team describe how they provided support for pressured clinicians recruiting patients into clinical trials during the coronavirus pandemic. This initiative won the clinical research nursing category in the 2020 Nursing Times Awards. Abstract. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s clinical research...
Public HealthInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Moderna developing combination coronavirus and flu booster vaccine

An annual research and development day hosted by Cambridge biotech company Moderna revealed several advancements in mRNA vaccine technology, including a combination coronavirus and flu booster that’s in the works. “We believe our mRNA platform can solve the world’s greatest health challenges, from diseases impacting millions, to ultra-rare diseases impacting...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Royal Oak, MIdocwirenews.com

COVID-19 Associated with Increased Risk of New Genitourinary Symptoms, Inflammatory Markers in Urine

Patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and COVID-19-associated cystitis (CAC) reported increased rates of new genitourinary symptoms, including increased urinary urgency frequency, and these patients also show signs of augmented pro-inflammatory cytokines in their urine, according to a study presented by Michael Chancellor, MD, of Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Michigan, at the 2021 American Urological Association Annual Meeting.

