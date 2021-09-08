CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Impact of COVID-19 on Diabetic Retinopathy Monitoring and Treatment

Curr Diab Rep. 2021 Sep 8;21(10):40. doi: 10.1007/s11892-021-01411-6. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is one of the leading causes of vision loss worldwide. Although screening and early treatment guidelines for DR have significantly reduced the disease burden, restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have changed real-world practice patterns in the management of DR. This review summarizes evolving guidelines and outcomes of the treatment of DR in the setting of the pandemic.

