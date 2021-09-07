CFN predicts Texas winning

When: 6:00 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Records: Texas Tech (0-0), Houston (0-0) Last meeting: Texas Tech defeated Houston 63-49 on Sep. 15, 2018, in Lubbock. It feels as if this series is on the verge of becoming a rivalry. This will be the third time the two programs have faced off in the past four years, with Texas Tech winning the last two matchups. Both schools being in the Lone Star State obviously adds some intensity, but the main storyline comes after multiple Red Raiders have transferred to Houston over the last few off-seasons. KeSean Carter, who was third in receiving yards for the Red Raiders in 2020, is just one of the former players who will be on the opposite sideline come Saturday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO