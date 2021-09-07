CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFN predicts Texas winning

hogville.net
 8 days ago

Full time Web Developer, Sports junkie and Sports Personality. (If you're going to email me, please note which site you're contacting me about. I manage over 100 websites on a weekly basis. Thanks!) Well, unless the Hawgs can play even better than they did in the second half v. the...

forums.hogville.net

The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
KIXS FM 108

‘God Bless The USA’ Brings Texas Tech/SFA Game to Halt

At least for a moment in time at Jones Stadium in Lubbock on Saturday night, football fans forgot about political division over vaccines, Republican versus Democrat, and remembered what is really important, WE ARE ALL AMERICAN!. This amazing sight came to us during the Texas Tech Raider and Stephen F...
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
The Spun

Florida Player Has 1 Question For Alabama Ahead Of Huge SEC Showdown

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida are set to face off in a big-time SEC matchup later this week. The Crimson Tide are coming off two dominant victories through their first two games of the season: a 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami and a 48-13 win over Mercer. The Gators also impressed through their first two contests, notching victories over Florida Atlantic (35-14) and USF (42-20).
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. Louisiana

Texas (-8.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall. With a new coaching staff and inexperienced quarterback under center, an opening game against a ranked opponent is cause for concern. That in itself is a recipe for growing pains at some point, but not enough that Texas can’t overcome them. Don’t forget, Texas has a potential Heisman candidate at running back who is more than capable of carrying the load.
hogville.net

What has happened to the Arkansas fan base?

While much appreciated, you should probably check the fine print first. Let's also not forget that every. single. coach. is supporting (quite vocally, too) every other coach at Arkansas... this is something that has never happened in our history. The culture in Fayetteville is swinging back to where it should...
sicem365.com

Baylor vs. Texas State SicEm365 Staff Predictions

The SicEm365 Staff makes their predictions for the opening game of the 2021 football season for the Baylor Bears against Texas State. Baylor’s defense drives the bus as the offense gets it’s first look. The OL will be an issue early on, but this is a good opponent to start with.
On3.com

Inside Texas Answers: 2021 Longhorn season predictions

Inside Texas already offered predictions on the first play call and final result of Saturday’s game versus the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. But what about predictions for the 2021 season? IT gives predictions for the 2021 Longhorn football record. 2021 Longhorn record prediction. Eric Nahlin – 10-2. For the first time...
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas vs Louisiana-Lafayette: Preview and Prediction

Texas (-8) Fun Fact: This will be Steve Sarkisian’s first game as a head coach in six years. Levi may noy be the most-flashy player at quarterback, but he was able to get the job done for his team last season leading them to a 10-1 record in 2020. Last season, Lewis completed 177-297 passes (59.6-percent) for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions, while also rushing for 335 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries. If the Ragin’ Cajuns are to pull off the upset, Levi will have to play a big part in that.
Asbury Park Press

Kent State at Texas A&M odds, expert picks and prediction

The Kent State Golden Flashes and Texas A&M Aggies meet Saturday night at the Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kent State vs. Texas A&M odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.
Dallas News

Texas Tech prediction: Red Raiders aim for three-straight wins over Houston

When: 6:00 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Records: Texas Tech (0-0), Houston (0-0) Last meeting: Texas Tech defeated Houston 63-49 on Sep. 15, 2018, in Lubbock. It feels as if this series is on the verge of becoming a rivalry. This will be the third time the two programs have faced off in the past four years, with Texas Tech winning the last two matchups. Both schools being in the Lone Star State obviously adds some intensity, but the main storyline comes after multiple Red Raiders have transferred to Houston over the last few off-seasons. KeSean Carter, who was third in receiving yards for the Red Raiders in 2020, is just one of the former players who will be on the opposite sideline come Saturday.
AthlonSports.com

Texas Tech vs. Houston Football Prediction and Preview

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Houston Cougars are set to meet in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday. Texas Tech won two of its final three games by a combined four points last year to finish 4-6 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders also fell by single digits in two games. Houston didn’t play its first game until October because of schedule disruptions but got off to a strong 2-1 start before losing four of five, including a 28-14 loss to Hawaii in the New Mexico Bowl, to finish 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Tyler Morning Telegraph

West Texas A&M scores win over Texas College

It was not the head coaching debut that Greg Ellis wanted as his Texas College Steers fell to West Texas A&M, 73-0, on Thursday at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon. It was a matchup between the NCAA Division II Buffaloes and the NAIA Steers. Ellis, the former Dallas Cowboy who was...
crusadernews.com

Lady Saints win in Texas

Lady Saints went to Texas last weekend to play against four different colleges. On Friday, the Lady Saints defeated Cisco and Vernon College. On Saturday, they went on to also defeat Frank Phillips and Ranger College. The four wins brought their record to 7-2. This weekend the Lady Saints also...
