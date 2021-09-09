CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Wallace Says He Deliberately Kept Election Deniers Off His Show Because ‘I Don’t, Frankly, Wanna Hear Their Crap’

By Ken Meyer
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace says he has purposefully kept certain people off of his show because he’s not interested in their 2020 election denialism “crap.”. Wallace joined Stephen Colbert Wednesday night on The Late Show to promote Countdown Bin Laden, his new book on the backstory of the mission that took out terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden. During the conversation, Colbert asked Wallace if he had any reservations about having people on his show who falsely claim the 2020 election was “stolen.”

www.mediaite.com

