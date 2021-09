The ECB decided to slow down its PEPP purchases yesterday as was widely expected, but President Lagarde noted that this is not a tapering move and that even when PEPP is over, they have all the other tools available, hinting that they could increase purchases of other schemes. As for today, the highlight is likely to be the Canadian employment report for August, where decent number could increase the chances for further tapering by the BoC in October.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO