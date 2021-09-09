CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Trump Reportedly Set to Endorse a Wyoming Lawyer Attempting to Oust Liz Cheney from Congress

By Joe DePaolo
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump has vowed to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from office. Now, he has reportedly settled on the person he wants to do it. According to Politico, the former president is set to announce that he is backing Harriet Hageman in the 2022 Republican primary for Congress from Wyoming. The Washington Post reports that Trump will make his endorsement public on Thursday.

