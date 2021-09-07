CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proof of concept: Nuclear power player strikes JV deal for demonstration reactor

By Mike Consol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates quest to bring a safer, more advanced brand of nuclear power to the United States just got an affirmative nod from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and the electric utility PacifiCorp. Gates, who is founder of the nuclear energy company TerraPower, has joined an agreement with PacifiCorp and the state of Wyoming to make efforts to build a Natrium reactor demonstration project at a retiring coal plant in Wyoming. The companies are evaluating several potential locations in the state.

