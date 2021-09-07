Drought and recycling: Congress members push $750m bill to purify wastewater
The lakes, aquifers and rivers are running dry on the western front and could eventually imperil the U.S. national food supply. Wired magazine recently pointed out that Lake Mead, a reservoir that provides water for 25 million people in the American west, has shrunk to 36 percent of its capacity. One rural California community has run out of water completely after its well broke in early June. Fields are sitting fallow, and some farmers are selling their water allotments instead of growing crops, according to the report.irei.com
Comments / 0