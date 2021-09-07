Drought and recycling: Congress members push $750m bill to purify wastewater

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the dead federal spending plan, Louis Navellier wrote:. Welcome to quarter-end window dressing. For the next couple weeks, professional money managers will be making their portfolios “pretty,” by loading up on companies with strong third quarter forecasted sales and earnings. At the end of September, we should get a free “pop” from equally-weighted ETFs that systematically realign their portfolios every 90 days. So even though September is a seasonally weak month, the second half of September is a good month for our powerful growth stocks.

