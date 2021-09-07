The home of the square deal: CEOs didn’t always believe in 40-hour workweeks or medical benefits

Real estate is among the nine key investment areas highlighted in the book New Climate: A Sustainable Approach to Investing & Living in a New Climate, authored by program guest Scott Schwartz. He has been an investment adviser and financial analyst for more than 25 years, in additional to being an airline pilot, sailor and world traveler. Those land, sea and air activities has provided Schwartz with what he has called a three-dimensional global perspective on the changing climate. He examines how potential social and economic disruptions will continue to have profound effects on local and global economies, and how people can take advantage by investing in areas affected by these changes. (09/21)

