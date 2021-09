Meaghan Allen didn't get a wink of sleep Tuesday night. A humbling 3-0 loss at Arnold didn't sit well with the South Walton head volleyball coach. "We all knew last night was off. It was one of those days where everything that could go wrong, went wrong," said Allen, who helped lead Choctaw to a state title in 2017. "We knew it wasn’t our best. I tried, unsuccessfully, to sleep Tuesday night, going over and over in my mind every possible change I could make, what did I miss, what could I have done differently. But the truth of the matter is: Sometimes it’s just not your night, and what’s important is how do you let that affect you as a team. Do you live in it or do you let it go and move forward?

