Why September 9th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s September 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1964, Rod Stewart recorded his first single. It was called “Good Morning, Little Schoolgirl” and he played it with the Hoochie Coochie Men . It was not successful.

In 1971, John Lennon released his second solo album, Imagine . It became his first number-one album.

In 1999, Korn won the Moon Man for Best Rock Video for “Freak on a Leash” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In 1999, The Smashing Pumpkins announced that bassist D’Arcy Wretzky had left the band after recording her parts for their album Machina/The Machines of God .

In 1992, Krist Novoselic knocked himself unconscious during the MTV Video Music Awards after throwing his bass in the air and getting it on the head with it.

And in 2003, Velvet Revolver , the supergroup made up of former members of Guns N’ Roses and Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland , signed a recording deal with RCA.

And that’s what happened today in rock history

(H/T This Day in Music )

