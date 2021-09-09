COVID News: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines safe for pregnant women, 2 studies show

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More evidence is being released about the safety of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during pregnancy, as two new studies found the shots do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

A team from the CDC and researchers at Health Partners Institute looked at data from thousands of pregnancies across the U.S.

They came to the same conclusion, that there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.

The results come as delta variant cases are surging across the country. Arizona alone reported nearly 2,500 coronavirus cases Thursday, and hospitalizations remained above 2,000 for the 10th straight day.

Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:

NYC Mayor says no vaccine mandates for students

There are no plans for a vaccine mandate for eligible students in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, adding the city is instead focusing on getting students physically back into school classrooms Monday.

"We just don't think that's the right thing to do," he said. "We can keep any option on the table. But right now, no. We want every kid in school."

Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan

President Joe Biden is unveiling a new strategy for battling the spread of COVID-19. The plan is centered around six points, including vaccinating the unvaccinated, and includes mandates for all federal workers and contractors.

First day of school for LI school district where hundreds of parents want masks optional

Students in the Massapequa School District returned to school Thursday after months of heated school board meetings, rallies, and parades to protest universal masks in schools. Hundreds of parents in the school district have been fighting for the district to go mask optional, letting parents decide whether their child wears a mask to school. The New York State Department of Health is mandating universal masking in schools.

Jersey City students have 1st in-person day of school since March 2020

Students headed back to school in Jersey City on Thursday. One of the largest districts in the state, Jersey City Schools reopened to the entire student body for the first time since March 2020. There are plans in place for schools to randomly test unvaccinated students. Masks are required in all New Jersey schools.

Hochul launches campaign to get New York students vaccinated

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the multi-faceted statewide #VaxtoSchool campaign to support increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. As part of this campaign, the governor announced a new, dedicated website at ny.gov/vaxtoschool with resources and materials for parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers and school communities. The new site includes information, an FAQ for parents and guardians, and materials for school leaders to support #VaxtoSchool education in their local communities.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade welcoming back spectators this year

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will welcome back spectators this year, after the coronavirus pandemic forced a made-for-television-only version last year. The 95th edition of the annual holiday tradition will take to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 25th beginning at 9:00 a.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Parade organizers are partnering with the city and state to ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current CDC guidelines, as well as local and state government protocols.

