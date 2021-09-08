CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How PanAgora Is Quantifying ESG Investing

Cover picture for the articleA common headache in environmental, social, and governance investing is that the data for certain metrics are hard to come by. For example, while it’s relatively easy to come up with predictions of future returns based on information contained in financial statements, it’s more challenging to measure the value of a brand or the level of employees’ happiness. When it comes to environmental considerations, few companies release their carbon emission or water usage results.

