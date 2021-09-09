CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Suspect Identified After American Flags In Boston Public Garden Honoring 9/11 Victims Vandalized

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sj0J_0bqmtlzq00

BOSTON (CBS) – Several American flags planted at the Public Garden in Boston in honor of 9/11 victims were damaged just hours after the display went up.

On Wednesday, 2,997 American flags were planted. Each represents someone who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

By early Thursday morning, many of them had been bent, snapped in half or uprooted and scattered on a sidewalk. Trash cans in the area were also knocked over and signs explaining the significance of the memorial were also missing.

Boston Police told WBZ-TV late Thursday afternoon that a suspect has been identified. They were offered services by outreach workers and will be summonsed to court for vandalism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlpDH_0bqmtlzq00

Some of the damaged American flags in the Boston Public Garden on Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

A group of about 30 people from Project 351 planted the flags Wednesday.

They encourage everyone to commit to acts of kindness and service honoring the lives lost on September 11.

Carolyn Casey, executive director and founder of Project 351, called the vandalism “heartbreaking and disappointing.”

“I just don’t understand, honestly, what would motivate somebody to do something like this,” she told WBZ.

Teresa Mathai, who lost her husband Joseph on 9/11, believes more education is needed about the day that changes the lives of so many people.

“I got a shock, I held my heart it was a physical reaction,” Mathai said. “Current generation, most probably born after 9/11 who don’t understand the importance of it, the gravity, the history of it.”

Several people passing through the park helped put the flags back into place and the overall display was eventually restored in about an hour.

Ashton Fagan was the first person who felt compelled to stop and help .

“We should stand for our flag and I will do that every single day,” she said.

Casey said seeing people eager to come fix the display was inspiring.

“It says that the best of our humanity is what gets us through every challenge or any challenge,” she said. “But as we know in Boston and Massachusetts, any time there is a challenge or there are acts of hatred, people respond with love, with unity, and community. That’s what happened when I walked in this morning. There were all these people who had stopped, or saw it on the news and came down to make sure all the flags were still up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxkjN_0bqmtlzq00

Carolyn Casey replaces damaged flags after they were vandalized. (WBZ-TV)

Susan Butterfield told WBZ she was disappointed when she saw what had been done to the display.

“I feel close to this because I’m a former flight attendant. I was going over to my car and I was going to view this as a memorial, a remembrance. So I was very, very sad to see this kind of thing happening in our city,” she said. “It’s devastating that something like this could happen. But, it’s happening all over the country so I’m really, really very disappointed in people to have done this.”

Comments / 25

dot58me
10d ago

How sick is this. Unfortunately this is the new America thanks to the Biden Harris administration.

Reply(1)
12
Jick Rames
9d ago

No description of the suspect usually means that he wasn't white or conservative. It doesn't fit the media narrative.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Photo Released Of Missing Woman Dolly Thapa’s Car

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are still searching for missing 38-year-old Dolly Thapa. She was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on Sunday, September 12. On Saturday, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office released a photo of Thapa’s car. It is a 2002 grey/light green Lexus with the Massachusetts license plate 198AN3. The photo was taken by Rhode Island State Police before she went missing. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office released a photo of missing person Dolly Thapa’s car (Photo Via Essex County DA) Thapa has been living in Wellesley. Family members reported her missing on Monday to Wellesley Police. Dolly Thapa (Image from Essex County District Attorney) Thapa is formerly a resident of Rowley. Her disappearance is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, and police in Boston, Rowley, and Wellesley. Anyone who believes they may have seen Thapa after September 12 is asked to call Essex State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Essex DA, Police Investigating Disappearance Of Dolly Thapa Last Seen In Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Dolly Thapa who has been living in Wellesley. Thapa was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on Sunday, September 12. She is believed to be driving a 2002 grey/light green Lexus with Massachusetts registration 198AN3. Family members reported her missing on Monday to Wellesley Police. Dolly Thapa (Image from Essex County District Attorney) Thapa is formerly a resident of Rowley. Her disappearance is being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, and police in Boston, Rowley and Wellesley. Anyone who believes they may have seen Thapa after September 12 is asked to call Essex State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.
ESSEX, MA
CBS Boston

2 Hanover Street Banks Robbed Within 10-Minute Timeframe

BOSTON (CBS) — Two banks in Boston were robbed within about a 10-minute timeframe Friday morning. Boston Police say the Citizens Bank and Santander locations on Hanover Street were held up just after 9 a.m. The suspect is described by officials as a Hispanic male in his early 30s wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. Boston Police are trying to identify this man in connection with the two bank robberies on Hanover Street on Friday. (Photo credit: Boston Police Department) The incidents are being called armed robberies by police, but no weapons were shown. Also, no one was hurt. “I don’t know how this...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jeff Coombs, Abington Man Killed On 9/11, Honored With Final Memorial Road Race

ABINGTON (CBS) — The Jeff Coombs Memorial Foundation hosted its 20th and final Memorial Road Race, Walk and Family Day in his honor on Sunday in Abington. The event was founded in memory of Jeff Coombs, an Abington husband and father of three who was killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11. The yearly event pays tribute those who lost their lives on 9/11 and troops who fought in wars after the terrorist attacks. This year, it also honored the essential workers for their role in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 5K event featured free food, music and raffles, along with many...
ABINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

2 Injured In Chelsea Shooting, Police Search For Suspect

CHELSEA (CBS) –Police in Chelsea are looking for a suspect after two men were shot late Saturday night. It happened on Congress Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. One man was shot in the bicep, the other was shot in the neck twice, police said. They were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where they are now in stable condition. Massachusetts State Police brought out a K9 in an effort to find the suspect. No word yet on any arrests. Police are still investigating.  
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

WBZ-TV Reporter Bill Shields Retiring After 41 Years

BOSTON (CBS) – Award-winning journalist Bill Shields is retiring after more than four decades at WBZ-TV. His last day on air will be Friday, September 24. Shields has been a general assignment reporter with WBZ-TV since he began working at the station in 1980. “I fell in love with news in the late 60’s,” said Shields. “Turbulent times on the evening news. The war in Vietnam escalating…the protests. I told my parents I wanted to be in the middle of it all…not just watch it on the television.” For more than 40 years, he has covered stories throughout Boston...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Several More Towns Will See National Guardsman Driving School Vans

BOSTON (CBS) – Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Quincy and Woburn school districts will now get help getting kids to school from the Massachusetts National Guard. Governor Charlie Baker signed an order on Monday making 250 members available to towns for transportation assistance as school districts face a shortage of bus drivers. This week, more than 190 members of the Guard completed training and will be able to drive school transport vans, known as 7D vehicles. Following school transportation worker requirements, the members of the Guard also underwent a background screening. Earlier this week, 90 members reported to work in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn. Baker said the cost will be reimbursed by the federal government since it is a COVID-related issue.
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Police Searching For Driver Who Fled Into Woods After Hitting Camper Van On I-495 In Andover

ANDOVER (CBS) — State Police are searching for a driver who struck a camper on I-495 in Andover and then fled into the woods. Officials say the accident happened at Exit 99 on I-495 on Saturday night. A camper van was struck on I-495 in Andover. (WBZ-TV) State Police say the driver might be connected to an armed robbery in Lawrence at an earlier time on Saturday. As of Saturday night, the driver has not been located.
ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Boston Public Garden#American Flags#9 11 Memorial#Boston Police#Wbz Tv#Project 351
CBS Boston

‘We’re All Paying For The Decisions Of The Unvaccinated.’ Worcester Starts Mask Mandate On Monday

WORCESTER (CBS) – “We will have our signage back up, that we’ve had once before … you know, masks required,” said Domenic Mercurio, executive director of the big indoor Worcester Public Market. He found out about Worcester’s new mask mandate early Friday afternoon. “I sunk in my chair for a minute, and then I got right up and I said ‘OK, we’ve done it before.’” Now they’re doing it again, say city officials, who explained why in a news conference that took on an urgent tone. “We are in kind of an early crisis mode,” said the city’s medical...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Marine Tyler Ferrara Suffered ‘Sight-Threatening’ Injuries Trying To Break Up Worcester Fight, Prosecutors Say

WORCESTER (CBS) – Jason Rennie, the man accused of stabbing Marine veteran Tyler Ferrara in the eye during a fight in Worcester, appeared in court on Thursday. Ferrara’s family said a fight broke out on Winter Street on Saturday and the veteran jumped in to protect a woman who was involved. Tyler Ferrara (Family photo) Prosecutors said that during the fight, Ferrara was stabbed in the eye and suffered “sight-threatening” injuries. Rennie was arrested following the fight, and is facing charges that include armed assault to murder. Worcester Police said that when officers arrived, Rennie allegedly dropped two knives. One of them had blood on it. Jason Rennie appears in court on September 16, 2021. (WBZ-TV) A defense attorney argued that Ferrara was seen fighting with other people before Rennie became involved. The judge heard facts of the case and watched surveillance video and a recorded witness interrogation. Rennie was ordered held without bail and is due back in court October 18. A GoFundMe set up by Ferrara’s friends has surpassed $14,000.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Day Care Center Under Investigation After Video Appears To Show Worker Shaking Toddler

BOSTON (CBS) – A day care center in Chinatown is under investigation by two state agencies as the result of a WBZ-TV I-Team investigation. Cell phone video taken by a woman in a car appears to show a day care provider shaking a toddler at a public park. The driver who took the video spoke to the I-Team through an interpreter. “When she saw the lady shaking the kid, she asked herself why weren’t any of the other adults at the park doing anything. She was just worried for the kids.” It happened at Eliot Norton Park in the South End. The woman...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

20-Year-Old Lawrence Man In Critical Condition After NH Car Crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after a car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire late Friday. It happened on the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Interstate 293 north around 11:20 p.m. New Hampshire State Police say that Branden Duncan, of Lawrence, was trying to make a lane change when he lost control of his 2005 Dodge Neon. The car went over the guardrail and rolled down the embankment several hundred feet. Duncan, who was the only person in the car, was ejected. He was rushed to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old man is critically hurt after a crash in Manchester, NH late Friday (Photo Via NH State Police) Part of the road was closed for an hour and a half while first responders investigated and recovered the car. State Police said speed does appear to be a factor, but all aspects of the crash are under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call State Police.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Father Charged In Dorchester Shooting That Grazed His 7-Year-Old Daughter

BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors say the suspect involved in a shooting on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester that injured a little girl is actually the child’s father. Jesse Fuller is accused of firing an unlicensed gun that grazed the seven-year old’s head with a bullet, but the defense says it was accident. According to prosecutors it was deliberately fired and ricocheted. “The actual discharge was intentional with the placement of his hand. We do not believe the weapon was pointed at the child by any means,” said prosecutor Amanda Cascione. The defense tells a much different...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

WBZ Radio Marks 100 Years On The Air

BOSTON (CBS) – On September 19, 1921, WBZ Radio was the first commercially licensed station to broadcast live in the U.S. The first program was live from the Big E in Springfield. In the early days, WBZ transmitted from Springfield with programming that included live theater, a farm hour and even sewing lessons. In the 1930s WBZ migrated east, setting up its studios in a Boston hotel. In 1932, WBZ made headlines when a lion brought into the studio for a promotion lunged through a glass wall, injuring seven people. Annette Funicello visits WBZ Radio and talks with Bruce Bradley. (Courtesy photo) In the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester Police Officer Was Justified In Fatal Shooting Of Phet Gouvonvong, DA Says

WORCESTER (CBS) — The Worcester District Attorney’s Office has cleared a police officer who shot and killed a man who claimed to have a bomb. It happened on April 21. Investigators said Worcester police officer Paul Cyr will not face charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Phet Gouvonvong. For 82 minutes, “Worcester Police Officer attempted to convince Phet Gouvonvong to surrender himself after he state his intention to bring a bomb on his person to the Worcester Police Station,” said a statement from D.A. Joseph Early. In this image from a cell phone, Worcester police say a heavily armed man faced off with a SWAT team on Grafton Street April 20. (Courtesy image) According to the DA, Cyr was justified in using deadly force after the suspect refused to surrender and tried to leave the controlled location. “Under the circumstances, the Police Officer acted reasonably and lawfully.” Gouvonvong was wearing body armor and appeared to be armed with an assault rifle and an explosive device with wires.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Tyngsboro Woman Seriously Injured After Hitting Pole In NH Rollover Crash

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A Tyngsboro woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Pelham, New Hampshire, in which she hit a telephone pole. 51-year-old Talisman Escott was identified as the driver. Just before midnight, Pelham Police received a call about a crash on Marsh Road. Investigators determined that Escott drove on the road side of the road and hit a telephone pole, splitting it in half. Her car then hit another vehicle parked in a driveway about 50 feet away from the pole. It then flipped over before coming to a stop on its roof against a tree. The woman involved in a car crash in Pelham, N.H. was seriously injured. (Photo Credit: Pelham Police Department) Escott was stuck in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. She was first taken to Lowell General Hospital before then being taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
PELHAM, NH
CBS Boston

‘His Life Is Altered,’ Marine Veteran Tyler Ferrara Stabbed In Eye In Worcester, Faces Long Recovery

WORCESTER (CBS) – A 26-year-old Marine veteran was stabbed in the eye while defending a woman during a fight in Worcester. Tyler Ferrara’s mother said he has a long recovery ahead. “Ever since he was little, he always wanted to help that person – his friends, a stranger; always there to help you, no matter what went wrong,” Tyler’s mother Tammy said. It was that desire to help, that selflessness that drove Tyler Ferrara to jump right in when a fight broke out on Winter Street in Worcester; his family says a woman was getting hurt. Tyler Ferrara (Family photo) “All this stuff happens...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Moose Hit By Car In Worcester, Wanders Away, But Then Captured Safely

WORCESTER (CBS) – A moose was hit by a car in Worcester, but wandered away during a wild scene Wednesday morning. The moose was first spotted in the Cambridge Street area just after 3 a.m. It was seen again around 8:30 a.m. galloping down Hollywood Street, but when it crossed onto May Street it collided with the back of a passing car. In video recorded by DPW workers, the moose staggered briefly and then walked off into a yard. “I couldn’t believe it was a moose standing in the middle of the road in Main South in Worcester, Mass.,” said Mark Fair,...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Police, Sherriff’s Department Investigating Inmate Death At Suffolk County Jail

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating an inmate’s death at the Suffolk County Jail on Nashua Street. Carl Robouin, 47, was found in his cell just after midnight Friday morning by officers doing rounds in the Medical Unit. Officers began trying to resuscitate him and emergency medical services were called to the scene. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department said foul play is not suspected, but the department and Boston Police are investigating the death. Robouin has been in custody since September. His bail was revoked related to breaking and entering charges from 2020.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fire That Destroyed 2 Dracut Police Cruisers Was ‘Intentionally Set’, Officials Say

DRACUT (CBS) — A recent fire that destroyed two police cruisers in Dracut has been determined to be arson, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett on Friday. A woman who police believe set the fire on Friday was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. Charges against her are expected to be filed in the coming days. “The fire that destroyed two cruisers behind the Dracut Police station earlier this week was intentionally set,” Bartlett said. Police said officers were responding to “multiple emergency calls” around 9 p.m. Wednesday when a shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station. Two Dracut Police cruisers were destroyed in a fire Wednesday night. (Photo credit: Dracut Police) It was determined that an accelerant was used to set one of the cruiser on fire. After discovering the fire, investigators spoke with a woman who was found in the station’s vestibule. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance to “undergo an evaluation,” police said. Her name has not been released.
DRACUT, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy