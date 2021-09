Before the 2020 NFL season, the Chiefs were favored to win the Super Bowl. About a year later, Andy Reid’s squad is once again favored to win it all. Though they lost to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, the Chiefs have made some improvements to their team during the 2021 offseason. Plus, they have Patrick Mahomes, and oddsmakers are always willing to trust the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. That’s part of the reason that Tom Brady and the Bucs aren’t too far behind them.