Damage from Ida causes some schools to start year with remote learning

Kids across the Hudson Valley are heading back to school today, but some districts are delaying in-person learning because of lingering damage caused by Ida.

Several schools are still dealing with damage caused by last week's massive amount of rainfall so, as a result, some school districts have no choice but to start the new school year remotely as the cleanup continues.

DISASTER RESOURCES: Information, applications and guides on the road to recovery

LIVE UPDATES : Ida's Aftermath

YOUR PHOTOS: Ida's impact on the tri-state area

MAIN PAGE: Back to School Resources

YOUR PHOTOS: Back to school galleries

Parts of the New Rochelle High School were submerged under 10 feet of water due to Hurricane Ida. The school board held an emergency meeting Wednesday night and announced that the high school will be shut down for at least six to eight weeks for repairs. School officials say it will be late October or early November before high school students can go back to in-person learning. The middle school has delayed its opening from tomorrow until Monday, Sept. 13.

In Port Chester, John F. Kennedy Elementary will have to be closed for at least four weeks for flood repair, so they too are virtual.

Crews at Rye Middle School have been working hard since last week to get the school ready. There was so much damage that the superintendent said the first day had to be pushed until Monday. School officials said it had five feet of water in the boiler room, the football field was under water and the electrical system was destroyed. "No electrical system, no fire alarm," said Rye Superintendent Dr. Eric Byrne. "You need an up and running electrical system in order to have school open."