The promising drugs included in WHO's Solidarity Project: a choice based in scientific knowledge and institutional competencies

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

Mem Inst Oswaldo Cruz. 2021 Sep 1;116:e200603. doi: 10.1590/0074-02760200603. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Solidarity Program, probably the largest global initiative to encourage and support research in four promising drugs, named Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, β Interferon and the combination Lopinavir / Ritonavir, to reduce the mortality of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

www.docwirenews.com

Health
Economy
Industry
Related
Industry

Work Organization Factors Associated with Health and Work Outcomes among Apprentice Construction Workers: Comparison between the Residential and Commercial Sectors

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Aug 24;18(17):8899. doi: 10.3390/ijerph18178899. There are substantial differences in work organization between residential and commercial construction sectors. This paper examined differences in work factors between construction sectors and examined the association between sector and health behaviors, health outcomes, and work outcomes. We surveyed 929 male construction apprentices (44% residential and 56% commercial) and found that residential apprentices reported fewer workplace safety policies, higher frequency of heavy lifting, and greater likelihood of reporting musculoskeletal pain compared to apprentices in commercial work. Residential apprentices reported higher job strain, lower supervisor support, more lost workdays due to pain or injury, and lower productivity related to health than commercial apprentices. Multivariate Poisson regression models controlling for multiple work factors showed that residential construction work, high job strain, heavy lifting, low coworker support, and low supervisor support were each independently associated with one or more work or health outcomes. These findings suggest that interventions should seek to improve coworker and supervisory supportive behaviors, decrease job strain, and reduce organizational stressors, such as mandatory overtime work. Our study shows disparities in health and safety between construction sectors and highlights the need for interventions tailored to the residential sector.
Posted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
Posted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Public Health
Posted by
WEKU

I Got A 'Mild' Breakthrough Case. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

The test results that hot day in early August shouldn't have surprised me — all the symptoms were there. A few days earlier, fatigue had enveloped me like a weighted blanket. I chalked it up to my weekend of travel. Next, a headache clamped down on the back of my skull. Then my eyeballs started to ache. And soon enough, everything tasted like nothing.
World

Jamaica Suspends Fist Dose Administration of Pfizer Vaccine

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that after September 10, the first-dose administration of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be suspended. But insisted that the measure is as a result of the non-arrival of the second shipment of the vaccine from the United States. He said...
Texas State
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
Posted by
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
Industry
Posted by
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.
Public Health
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.
POTUS

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
Health

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
World

Concerns raised as nurses who refuse Covid-19 jab redeployed

The Royal College of Nursing has written to a hospital trust in the South of England to express a range of concerns about its decision to redeploy nurses who declined the Covid-19 vaccine to non-patient facing roles. University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust has this week confirmed that a “small...
Diseases & Treatments

An Incidental Uptake of 18F-Choline in Paraganglioma

Clin Nucl Med. 2021 Sep 8. doi: 10.1097/RLU.0000000000003885. Online ahead of print. We present a case of carotid glomus paraganglioma incidentally detected using 18F-choline PET/CT in a 63-year-old man with prostate cancer. 18F-choline PET/CT scan demonstrated a small area of 18F-choline uptake (SUVmax, 2.3) in the right parapharyngeal space of the neck, later diagnosed as paraganglioma with low proliferation index. 18F-choline PET/CT may represent a valid alternative for studying paraganglioma when either 18F-DOPA or 68Ga-SSA are not available.

