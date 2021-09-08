14 Little Red Hen Activities for Preschool

Flagstaff Academy offers a high-quality, part-time preschool program for ages 3–5 years old. Children in the preschool program develop both socially and academically, meet new friends, and discover that learning is fun through play-based activities. They learn nursery rhymes, letter sounds, number concepts, and are exposed to classic stories, games, and songs. The staff has included specialized teachers in Music, Spanish, Nutrition, and the Outdoor Greenhouse classroom. The preschool science program has offered health, wellness, and movement. All staff are Early Childhood Education-qualified teachers. They help students build strong self-esteem by teaching students how to problem solve, resolve conflict, and use discussions on feelings and emotions to help them become effective communicators. Online enrollment for 2021-2022 is open now.
Comments / 0