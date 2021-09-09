STORM WATCH: Rain showers expected to last into the afternoon across parts of New Jersey

Rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day across all parts of New Jersey.

A flood warning remains in place for Warren County.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today should see cloudy skies, along with the rain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Tonight is expected to see partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the upper-50s.

Friday will see mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s. Friday night will see clear skies with temperatures cooling into the mid-50s.

Saturday will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper-70s. Clear skies will remain overnight with temperatures in the low-60s.

The sunshine will continue into Sunday with temperatures in the low-80s. A few clouds will develop by Sunday night with temperatures in the mid-60s.

There is a slight chance for rain to return Monday. Monday will see intervals of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low-80s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday evening. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s.