CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, NJ

STORM WATCH: Rain showers expected to last into the afternoon across parts of New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpB5p_0bqmAaka00

Rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day across all parts of New Jersey.

A flood warning remains in place for Warren County.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today should see cloudy skies, along with the rain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Tonight is expected to see partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the upper-50s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Friday will see mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s. Friday night will see clear skies with temperatures cooling into the mid-50s.

Saturday will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper-70s. Clear skies will remain overnight with temperatures in the low-60s.

The sunshine will continue into Sunday with temperatures in the low-80s. A few clouds will develop by Sunday night with temperatures in the mid-60s.

There is a slight chance for rain to return Monday. Monday will see intervals of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low-80s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday evening. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIClB_0bqmAaka00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Warren County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch#Thunderstorms#Clear Skies#Low 80s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy