Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Parents Protest: 'We Need Masks To Be Required'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasco County parents protested about masks Tuesday morning ahead of the school board meeting. The board is asking parents for patience.

Livingston County, MIDetroit News

Livingston parents, others protest mask, vaccine mandates and COVID funds

Howell — A crowd of protesters lined both sides of busy Grand River Road on Sunday to rally against mask and vaccine mandates. Parents, children and other residents, organized by Moms for Liberty Livingston County and Guardians of Freedom Michigan, held up signs reading "Unmask our children" and "Government: protect our freedom, not our health" outside the Livingston County Health Department.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Parents stage small protest over mask mandates in schools

Four parents and three children expressed their displeasure with school mask mandates during a small protest in front of Boreal Sun Charter School on Friday morning. “I’m against masks,” said seventh-grader Selah Ray. “They’re not exactly that effective, and it makes my head hurt.”. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board...
ProtestsPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Some Franklin Regional Parents Protest Statewide School Mask Mandate

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – From the high school to the middle school, parents in the Franklin Regional School District made sure their message was heard: “our children, our choice.” Parent Erin Lorenz organized the protest of about 40 parents Wednesday. She has a son in the high school who is medically exempt and doesn’t wear a mask. But Lorenz says masks negatively impact people physically, emotionally and mentally. Medical experts say masks help stem the spread of COVID-19, which the state says is infecting more and more children. When announcing the mandate, Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said cases in kids rose...
Mecklenburg County, NCheraldsun.com

Mecklenburg County to require masks at indoor religious gatherings. What we know.

People attending indoor services and events at religious institutions in Mecklenburg County will soon be required to wear masks, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted Wednesday. The board voted to mandate mask-wearing inside religious institutions in a 5-4 split-decision vote, broadening the county’s mask mandate and creating disagreements about religious freedom among...
Stevensville, MIHerald-Palladium

Lakeshore parents, students protest mask mandate

STEVENSVILLE — Scores of parents protested outside Lakeshore High School on Tuesday against students mandated to wear face masks in school. Some protesters said their parental freedoms were being taken away, while others said they are worried about the children’s mental health from wearing masks and face coverings.
Berrien County, MIwirx.com

People Protest Berrien County School Mask Mandate

Today is the first day all students, staff, and visitors to Berrien County schools need to wear a mask indoors. The order was issued by the Berrien County Health Department late last month. Several parents protested the order outside Lakeshore High School this morning, Others protested at St. Joseph schools, even though that district had already enacted a mask mandate before the health department acted. Lakeshore schools have been in session for a week, while today was the first day for St. Joseph. Opponents of students wearing masks argue it is child abuse and contend children cannot get COVID-19 or are at low risk. Case data from the state refutes both of those arguments. Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, which was among the reasons for the mandate.
Wetzel County, WVWTOV 9

Masks required for Wetzel County Courthouse, county offices

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Until further notice, masks will be required to enter the courthouse and all county-owned property in Wetzel County. The Wetzel County Commission urges the public to use the mail system for sending in requests for documents or for recordation of legal documents. It also recommends checking online or calling ahead to inquire about paying taxes online.
Seminole County, FLWESH

'We need to wake up!' Parents get emotional in hourslong Seminole County mask meeting

Emotions ran high at a school board meeting in Seminole County Thursday over whether the district would remove the ability for parents to opt-out of the mask mandate. Only scheduled to last four hours, it went from 8a.m. to 4 p.m. before the board voted 3-1 to keep the current mask mandate with the opt-out option in place. The opt-out only requires a note from a parent, not a note from a doctor.
Public Healthmyleaderpaper.com

Windsor C-1 parents group advocates for mask requirement

About a dozen people turned out for the Aug. 25 Windsor C-1 Board of Education meeting to ask the officials to reinstate a mask mandate at all the district’s schools, which they said would help limit the spread of the coronavirus. The district started the 2021-2022 school year on Aug....
Lewisville, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Group of Lewisville ISD parents protest lack of mask mandate

A grassroots group of more than 50 parents who want masks mandated in schools protested Monday night outside the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees meeting. Parents said they were concerned by the spread of COVID-19 in schools and the increase in reported positive cases among students and employees since school started. The district had 24 confirmed cases in its first week of school, 276 the second and 396 the third week.
Midland, MIWNEM

Parents against Midland mask mandate gather to protest

Parents and some kids gathered to protest Midland Public Schools mask mandate Wednesday at the district’s administration building. "I believe it should be every parent's choice to decide whether or not they want their child in a mask or not. You know, I'm not telling people that choose to mask up to not mask their child, I don't expect them to tell me to mask mine,” said Nicki Stoll, a parent.
Sterling Heights, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Parents divided over mask policy in Macomb County

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Tuesday marks the return to school for thousands of children in Macomb County. Unlike neighboring Oakland and Wayne counties, Macomb County has not issued a mask mandate. Most districts have decided to make masks optional. “On a night that should be really exciting -- the day...
Aroostook County, MEwagmtv.com

Aroostook County to Require Masks for County-Owned Buildings

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Starting September 3rd, face masks will be required in all county buildings. County Administrator Ryan Pelletier made the announcement earlier today. This rule applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Employees may remove their mask when seated at their workspace, according to Pelletier. " That is...

