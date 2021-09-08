Sinn Féin introduces bill to ban gambling on credit in Ireland

New checks and red tape for trade across the Irish Sea – including a ban on the sale of chilled meats – will be delayed again, the government has said.David Frost confirmed on Monday further extensions to post-Brexit “grace periods”, as he looks to secure concessions from Brussels on how the cross-border terms are operated.In a written statement to parliament, the Brexit minister said London would be extending the current conditions to “provide space for potential further discussions” with the EU.“The government proposed to the EU on July 23 a ‘standstill’ arrangement to maintain the operation of the protocol...