Sinn Féin introduces bill to ban gambling on credit in Ireland

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers in Ireland have introduced legislation to ban the use of credit cards for gambling. The bill introduced by opposition party Sinn Féin would officially ban the use of credit cards for gambling in retail betting shops and online, and is in line with the industry’s own proposed ban which will come into force across leading bookmakers this year as part of the Irish Bookmakers Association’s new Safer Gambling Code.

