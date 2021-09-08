CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New England Take: Brendhan Harris, New Hampshire Insurance Department

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire Insurance Department Chief Fraud Examiner Brendhan Harris gives an update on the work of his department, warns people to check that liability insurance certificates from contractors are real, and gives a warning to those considering committing insurance fraud. This is a sponsored segment presented by the NH Insurance Department, learn more about them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/

