Review: 'Donda' lacks originality and leaves listeners underwhelmed

Tyson Beckford is on an extended press run right now, speaking about all of the hot topics he's found himself wrapped up in over the years. Through his multi-part interview with VladTV, the Ralph Lauren model has opened up about getting curved by Jada Pinkett Smith, Black Rob warning him about working with Diddy, Kim Kardashian's "dumbass" comments about his sexuality, Chris Brown getting angry about a post he made for Karrueche, and much more. Now, he's opening up about the time Kanye West allegedly sent one of his goons to confront him in the bathroom of an A-list party.