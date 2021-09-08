CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Donda' lacks originality and leaves listeners underwhelmed

By Jon Buzdar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is back with his highly anticipated 10th studio album, “Donda.” Following a chaotic rollout that included several delays and strange listening parties, the album was unexpectedly released on Aug. 29 by Universal Music Group. The release surprised everyone — even Kanye, who moments after, posted on Instagram his...

“Donda,” Kanye West’s long-awaited tenth solo album, finally came out at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. While covering his face and avoiding the typical controversial appearances expected of him, Kanye created one of the most talked about and sought after albums of 2021. For the album rollout, West took his experiment of a “living, evolving art project” from 2016’s “The Life of Pablo” to another level by bringing the creative process front and center to his audience through a series of record-breaking livestream events on Apple Music. Kanye’s iterative changes to the album were shown as it was played on a world stage in three listening events that moved from his birthplace in Atlanta to his childhood home in Chicago. This emphasis on home is made even more poignant with the title of the album, a tribute to Kanye’s late mother, Dr. Donda West, who is featured throughout the work.

