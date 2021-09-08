The Ideal Solution to Payroll & HR Services in Hawaii

Brad Gaul and Travis Grant were already experts at helping clients find shade and privacy when they started Signature Shade Solutions in Hawaii, but they didn’t know anything about providing payroll and HR services in the United States. The co-owners are both former professional athletes from Australia, where Gaul also founded a shading business. Payroll, health insurance, and other employee benefits work differently Down Under, and the Australians needed help navigating that landscape in Hawaii. A friend suggested they call Jim Phillips, an HR consultant at simplicityHR by ALTRES, Hawaii’s leader in payroll and HR outsourcing.