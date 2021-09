Joe Evans didn't need an education when it comes to the Cy-Hawk battle on the football field. He grew up and went to high school at Ames, but he has always rooted for the Hawkeyes. Evans talks about being around the rivalry in Ames as an Iowa fan and he weighs in on what he has seen from the Cyclones offense and the keys to stopping their high powered attack led by Brock Purdy and Breece Hall.