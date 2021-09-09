Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 4: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferran Torres, Ben White and more

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo

So, to the question every fantasy manager is asking this week: are you going to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo?

More than a million already have since he was added to the system, with many moving funds around to accomodate the 12.5m-rated forward, and it will be no surprise if that number has doubled by the deadline.

His opening fixture helps. Newcastle should be obliging opponents. Watch out for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Friday press conference when we could get a read on whether he will start or appear from the bench, and whether or not he will take penalties.

Ferran Torres

City’s failure to sign a striker may be no bad thing for fantasy managers if it means 7.1m-rated Torres - classified as a midfielder in the game - is regularly deployed as a No 9.

Torres hit two goals and an assist in the 5-0 rout of Arsenal last time out and now comes up against a shaky, injury-hit Leicester defence. There’s always the risk of rotation, though, especially with Kevin De Bruyne back in training.

Adama Traoré

End product is everything in fantasy football. Traditionally, Traoré hasn’t had it. Last season he scored just twice. His best-ever Premier League return is four in one season. This is a risky pick, no doubt.

Still, the number of chances that he is now getting with Wolves suggests that should improve. Saturday’s trip to Watford is the start of a kind fixture run which could see Traoré return points at a modest 6.0m price.

Ben White

OK, so Arsenal’s start hasn’t exactly been ideal, but some of Mikel Arteta’s players could be a shrewd investment over the next few weeks now that both of last season’s Champions League finalists are out of the way.

White is already a relatively popular pick - in around 12% of squads - but offers a cheap route into the defence at a reduced price of 4.4m now he is back in training. It’s Norwich who visit the Emirates on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

One of many mid-price forward options vying for our attention, Calvert-Lewin’s appeal is boosted by the fact that he appears to have penalty-taking duties under Benitez.

Calvert-Lewin has been carrying a persistent toe injury and a muscle problem forced him out of September’s internationals, so wait for news on whether he will be fit to start against Burnley.

If he is, Everton’s forthcoming run of fixtures should encourage potential investors.