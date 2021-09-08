CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportradar sets out plans for $532m Nasdaq IPO

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportradar has laid out plans for a $532m initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol SRAD. The sports data and solutions provider has appointed J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank to act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, which consists of 19m Class A ordinary shares.

