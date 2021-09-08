CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Vale Indonesia eyes 2026 completion for nickel HPAL plant

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia said it aims to start construction at its Pomalaa project next year to produce material used in batteries for electric vehicles, executives said on Wednesday. Vale is currently amending its environmental impact study for the project and hopes to...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#Chemicals#Plant#Jakarta#Reuters#Indonesian#Pt Vale Indonesia#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Brazil looks to become a top-5 oil producer

Brazil's oil industry has absolutely exploded in recent years, and now the Latin American country could even be on track to becoming a global top 5 producer. In a little over a decade Latin America's largest economy Brazil has become a leading global oil producer. At the end of 2020, Brazil was not only pumping the most oil in Latin America, an average of 3.03 million barrels daily, but finished ranked as the world's seventh largest producer behind OPEC member Iraq and ahead of the United Arab Emirates. According to Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque, Latin America's top oil producer will become the world's fifth-largest petroleum exporter by the end of this decade. Brazil's government is forecasting that the country will be pumping 5.3 million barrels of oil per day by 2030 facilitating its ability to substantially boost exports. That is compared to an average of 3.05 million barrels of crude oil and condensate production per day for July 2021 and an average of 2.94 million for the first seven months of 2021. This indicates that there is still considerable work to be completed if Brazil is to achieve such an ambitious target.
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price hits one year low on China demand collapse

The iron ore price sank to one year low on Friday on fears of more steel production curbs in China. The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 0.3% lower at 732.50 yuan ($113.66) a tonne. It touched 717.50 yuan a tonne on Thursday, the weakest since February 4.
Industrykitco.com

China Aug nickel, lithium output up from prior month - Antaike

Sept 10 (Reuters) - China's refined nickel output in August rose 7.6% from the previous month as top producer Jinchuan Group ramped up supply after maintenance, while production of lithium chemicals also increased, state-backed research house Antaike said on Friday. Refined nickel output was 13,317 tonnes last month, which was...
Industrymining-technology.com

Epiroc to supply mining equipment for Dazhong’s iron ore mines in China

Swedish firm Epiroc has secured a contract from Dazhong Mining to provide mining equipment and services to support the expansion of two underground iron ore mines in China. Under the $23.21m (Skr200m) contract, Epiroc will supply Boomer face drilling rigs, Simba production drilling rigs, and Boltec and Cabletec rock reinforcement rigs.
Industrykitco.com

ArcelorMittal to triple iron ore production in Liberia

MONROVIA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal signed an agreement on Friday to stay for at least 25 more years in Liberia, where it will at least triple its iron ore production and invest an additional $800 million, the company's executive chairman and Liberia's president said. Annual production will increase to...
Industrykitco.com

Ocean-floor miner The Metals Company starts trading

The Metals Company said today it began trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol TMC. The Metals Company plans to collects polymetallic nodules containing cobalt, nickel, manganese and copper from the ocean floor. The company said production is expected to commence in 2024 from its NORI Area D block in the Pacific Ocean. The Metals Company is forecasting close to $2 billion in EBITDA in 2027.
Industrykitco.com

Colombia not liable to pay $736 mln to miner Eco Oro - gov't

BOGOTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's government said on Friday a World Bank tribunal has ruled it is currently not liable to pay $736 million in damages to Eco Oro Minerals Corp after the Canadian mining company alleged that the Andean nation's prohibition on mining in high-altitude wetlands constituted an indirect expropriation.
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

China’s production of nickel and lithium chemicals increases in August: Antaike

Sep 10 (Reuters) – China’s production of refined nickel rose 7.6% in August from the previous month as top producer Jinchuan Group increased supply after maintenance, while chemical production from Lithium also increased, the Antaike research center reported on Friday. Refined nickel production was 13,317 tonnes last month, which was...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

PLTA Poko Substation, Indonesia

PLTA Poko Substation is a 500kV substation located in Poko, East Java, Indonesia. The PLTA Poko Substation project’s construction is expected to beign in 2023. The works are expected to be commissioned in 2024. PLTA Poko Substation project, which is a new substation, will be operated by PT PLN (Persero).
Industrymining.com

Vale’s red-tape headache Is boon for sagging iron ore market

Brazilian red tape may keep the global iron ore market tighter than expected after Vale SA lowered its forecast for production capacity because of sluggish permitting. While capacity isn’t the same as actual production, the slower-than-expected expansion will give Vale less scope to increase supply over the coming years. Vale’s...
Economypv-magazine.com

France’s largest PV carport is under construction

Engie Green, a unit of French energy giant Engie, has begun construction on a 29 MW solar carport at the factory of Netherlands-based car manufacturer Stellantis in Sochaux, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in eastern France. The carport, which is being developed with 64,000 solar modules on a surface of 22...
Industrymining.com

Home: Shanghai squeeze revitalises flagging nickel market

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month nickel hit a seven-year high of $20,225 per tonne on Thursday morning and has a new-found spring in its step after collapsing in February. That is when Chinese steel group Tsingshan announced its Indonesian nickel operations would supply matte – a form of the metal...
Businesskitco.com

China's Ganfeng Lithium outbid in battle for M&A target Millennial

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium's deal to acquire Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium is under threat after Millennial received a rival takeover offer from a battery maker it thinks is superior to its earlier agreement with the Chinese company. Ganfeng, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium chemicals for electric-vehicle...
Industrykitco.com

Nickel hits highest since 2014 as stockpiles dwindle

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Nickel prices rose on Thursday to their highest since 2014 as strong demand ate into stockpiles held in the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse system. Other industrial metals also rose and aluminium reached a 13-year high on supply concerns. Benchmark LME nickel was up 2.5%...
Economythepaypers.com

Experian, 3 Indonesia to boost financial inclusion in indonesia

Global information services company Experian has partnered with Indonesia-based telecommunications provider, Hutchison 3 Indonesia (3 Indonesia). The partnership is part of Experian’s ongoing efforts to uplift financial inclusion across the archipelago. The collaboration sees 3 Indonesia becoming an alternative data partner to Experian’s PowerScore, a credit assessment approach that combines ‘ready-to-use’ alternative data with adaptive learning, providing lenders with telco-backed insights to facilitate credit risk decisioning.
Indiaworldatlas.com

The Magnificent Borobudur Temple Of Indonesia

The Borobudur Temple Compounds is the world’s largest Buddhist monument, measuring roughly 63 acres. It is a Mahayana Buddhist temple located in Java, Indonesia, with many experts believing it was built during the rule of the Sailendra Dynasty (c. 650-1025 CE). UNESCO designated the Borobudur Temple Compounds as a World Heritage Site in 1991 due to its unique craftsmanship. The site remains the most visited tourist site in Indonesia and plays a significant role in Indonesian architecture and cultural identity.
EconomyAviation Week

Indonesia Targets 2023 Completion Date For Garuda Restructuring

The restructuring process for government-owned Garuda Indonesia will likely complete by 2023, as a soft takeover by a state-run holding company is set to commence in phases from the fourth quarter of 2021. Edwin Hidayat Abdullah, a senior project management official in the ministry of state-owned... Subscription Required. Indonesia Targets...
Industrykitco.com

Standard Lithium completes installation of lithium carbonate plant

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that all major connections were made to the existing plant and that it has also...
Casselton, NDbakingbusiness.com

Abbiamo Pasta completes ND plant expansion

CASSELTON, ND. — Abbiamo Pasta Co., which uses durum-derived semolina produced by the North Dakota Mill located in Grand Forks, ND, to produce high-quality short goods pasta, has completed a $15 million expansion of its pasta plant in Casselton. As part of the project, Abbiamo added 94,490 square feet and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy