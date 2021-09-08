6 new deaths, 841 cases reported statewide

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced 841 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Wednesday, including 808 residents and 33 nonresidents. On the Kenai Peninsula, 49 cases were reported, including 13 in Homer, 11 in Seward, seven in Kenai, five in Anchor Point, five in Soldotna, four in Kenai Peninsula Borough North and two in Kenai Peninsula Borough South. Two nonresident cases were reported in Seward.