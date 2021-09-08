Michael K. Williams’ Sister Shares A Message With His Fans

Compton Councilwoman Michelle Chambers has opened up about her brother Michael K. Williams’s passing. Journalist Jasmyne Cannick shared a message on Twitter from Chambers. She said, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”