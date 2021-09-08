CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Quick Hits: Erica Mena, Falynn Pina & More!

Cover picture for the articleERICA MENA DENIES REFUSING EX SAFAREE ACCESS INTO HOSPITAL DELIVERY ROOM: Erica Mena took to Twitter to refuse allegations that she didn't allow her estranged husband Safaree Samuels in the delivery room when she gave birth to their son Legend a few months back. She wrote, “I seem to still be getting bashed by this false narrative that I wasn’t letting my husband into the delivery room." She continued, “NEVER did I say or even think to not have him in the delivery room. Maybe due to a guilty conscience or a money hungry lawyer on that end is what lead for that to even be filed in court. Never been or will be the type to keep him from them.”

