Airbus, Alstom to partner against growing cyber risks to trains

Commvault announced new ransomware services designed to help businesses prepare for, protect against, and respond to today’s growing cyber threats. Ransomware attacks continue to rise, and they are expensive—on average, it costs 10 times the cost of the ransom payment to restore the data. 70% of ransomware attacks include a threat to leak exfiltrated data, and firms who have been attacked experience about 21 days of downtime afterwards. The hard costs of ransomware are astronomical; most companies are not prepared to respond to an attack, and even less are planning ahead of time.