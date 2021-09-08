Airbus, Alstom to partner against growing cyber risks to trains
(Sept 8): Airbus SE and Alstom SA are deepening a partnership on cybersecurity to counter threats they say are growing against rail transport systems. The French plane and train manufacturers signed a cooperation agreement to provide security systems to rail operators, according to a statement Wednesday. The move comes as cross-country networks and urban metros and trams become increasingly reliant on software.www.theedgemarkets.com
